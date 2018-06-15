Violent monkey mauls infant to death in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A violent monkey jumped into a neighbouring house and mauled to death a one-year-old girl in Sargodha, it emerged on Friday.



The monkey was a pet of a landlord and entered into the neighbouring home at night, where he attacked the child without being provoked.

Police personnel at the site of the tragedy. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Police said that in the area 71 South on the outskirts of Sargodha, an influential landlord named Imtiaz Waraich owned the monkey.



Two more people were injured while trying to save the child. The wounded were shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The monkey’s owner has been arrested while the villagers shot dead the monkey in question.