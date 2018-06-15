Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 15 2018
GEO NEWS

Five terrorists killed in cross-border attacks on Pak Army posts in North Waziristan

GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 15, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were killed as Pakistan Army repulsed multiple cross-border attacks and fire raids on its posts along Pakistan-Afghanistan border area in North Waziristan Agency on Friday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border attempted multiple physical and fire raids on Pakistan Army posts in Shawal, North Waziristan Agency," the ISPR said in a statement.

"Security forces valiantly repulsed all attempts to overrun posts and inflicted major damage."

During the exchange of fire, three Pakistan Army soldiers also embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.

Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom while repulsing the cross-border attacks and fire raids by terrorists in Shawal, North Waziristan Agency. — ISPR

The martyrs included Havaldar Iftikhar, resident of Sargodha, Sepoy Aftab from Chitral and Sepoy Usman resident from Gujarat.

The cross-border attacks by terrorists came two days after the killing of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan's Kunar province.

Fazlullah, who led the TTP from 2013, was killed in the US strike on Wednesday, confirmed a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defence.

The slain TTP chief was the region's most-wanted militant, notorious for attacks, including a 2014 Peshawar school massacre that killed 132 children and the 2012 shooting of schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In March, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information on Fazlullah.

