Two friends drown at Karachi's Sandspit beach

KARACHI: A friends' picnic turned into a tragedy after two friends drowned at Karachi's Sandspit beach Sunday afternoon, police informed Geo News.



The drowned youths—who were residents of North Nazimabad—have been identified as 22-year-old Osama and 19-year-old Faraz.

The two along with five other friends had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

After the drowning incident, rescue personnel reached the site and currently are searching for Usama and Faraz.

On May 23 last year, at least six people drowned while bathing off different beaches in Karachi, rescue personnel had confirmed.

In the first incident, four school friends—residents of Orangi Town—drowned while bathing off Sandspit beach. Rescue members recovered all the bodies.

Three others drowned off Sea View, of which one was rescued, while bodies of other two were recovered.

Two children killed in Narowal

Moreover, a different tragedy occurred in Narowal after the wall of a house collapsed following heavy rains.

Two children were killed and three injured after the wall came crashing down on the children playing in the street near their houses.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.