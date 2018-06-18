Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Reham claims PTI scared of her book's contents

GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is afraid of the contents of Reham Khan's upcoming autobiographical book, the former journalist and ex-wife of party chief Imran Khan said Sunday.

In her latest interview to an Indian media outlet, Reham said that is why the party is trying to misguide its voters about her and the book.

The former TV presenter also commented on how she would have neither voted for the party nor married Khan had she known the "realities".

Reham stated that she could not compromise on her viewpoints.

