Monday Jun 18 2018
AMMAzim M. Mian

House of Pakistani-American gutted in New Jersey fire

Monday Jun 18, 2018

A Pakistani-American family’s house was gutted in a fire early Sunday morning.

“All family members were sleeping at about 2:30 AM, narrowly escaped death,” said a statement issued by the fire department, adding the house owner, Zafar Khursheed, along with one of his daughters sustained minor injuries.

The family lost its home at the end of Eid-ul-Fitr day and the beginning of Father’s Day.

Despite the efforts of the fire brigade the house was gutted down by the blaze. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. 

