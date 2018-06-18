FIA arrests TTP commander from Peshawar

The TTP commander, identified as Maulvi Bahadar Jan, was arrested before boarding a flight for Dubai from Bacha Khan International Airport. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

PESHAWAR: A commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was arrested in Peshawar last night while trying to flee to Dubai.

The TTP commander, identified as Maulvi Bahadar Jan, was arrested before boarding a flight for Dubai from Bacha Khan International Airport, according to the Federal Investigation Agency spokesperson.

The FIA personnel arrested him during checking of his documents as his name was included in Exit Control List.

Maulvi Bahadar Jan was wanted by the law enforcing agencies for his involvement in a number of terrorist acts.

On June 4, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested an alleged commander of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan from the vicinity of City Railway Colony.

According to the CTD, the suspect is a commander of the banned organisation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district.

The CTD officials said that the suspect was involved in bomb attack on police check posts and attack on Frontier Corps camp in Buner.

On May 5, the CTD officials said they arrested four terrorists from the city during raids.

Identified as Kamran, Abdul Rauf, Kaiftan, and Irshad — with aliases Huzaifa, Abu Rizwan, Kifayat, and Zakariya, respectively — as per CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the four alleged terrorists were rounded up during raids conducted in SITE area and near University Road.

CTD incharge Safdar further said that receipts of chanda (welfare funds) were recovered from the arrested suspects, who, according to authorities, have received terrorism-related training in Afghanistan.