Monday Jun 18 2018
PTI decides to amend lists of candidates for reserved seats

Monday Jun 18, 2018

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (centre) during a meeting today. Photo: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided on Monday to amend the lists of party candidates nominated on reserved seats for the upcoming general election.

According to sources, the PTI chairman will himself prepare a new list of candidates for reserved seats.

Imran also directed his counsel, Babar Awan, to refer to the laws of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding preparing a new list, the sources added.

Sources said the decision was taken after party leaders pointed fingers at Shireen Mazari and Munaza Hasan for denying seats to ‘rightful’ female party workers in favour of their ‘favourites’ and ignoring the recommendations of the regional party presidents.

“Following the concerns of regional presidents and other party members, the PTI chairperson reviewed the lists and rejected them as their reservations proved to be valid,” sources said.

“It was proven that the lists were prepared in a hurry,” the source added while stating that Munaza Hasan submitted the lists to the ECP in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Mazari denied having a role in preparing the lists of party candidates for reserved seats. Imran had sought advice from Hasan on the issue, she said.

“Imran Khan, Aliya Hamza and Shamsa Ali prepared the lists of party candidates for reserved seats and they included the recommendations of regional presidents,” Mazari added. 

