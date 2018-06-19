Can't connect right now! retry
Stark difference between Imran's words and actions, says Shah

SUKKUR: Former opposition leader Khursheed Shah said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claims to pursue politics for masses but goes on a chartered plane to perform Umrah.

"There is a stark difference between his words and actions. He (Imran) just wants to get power," the Pakistan Peoples' Party leader in a public gathering here.

Referring to Grand Democratic Alliance, an electoral coalition of political parties against PPP, he said that people of Sindh should be scared of the forces who have joined hands to protect and propagate their interests. 

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview, the PTI chairman reacted on the criticism leveled against him over his use of the chartered plane to perform Umrah. 

"There is nothing wrong in going to Umrah on a chartered plane. I wanted to be there on 27th Ramadan," he said. "I didn't go on the taxpayers' money or on the funds stolen from the public," he said.

