Man bludgeons wife to death in Lodhran for demanding dowry back

LODHRAN: A man bludgeoned his wife to death in Lodhran for demanding back her dowry, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



Amirpur's resident Gulnaz was married in 2016 to Burhanpur's resident Allah Rakha. The couple was reportedly having domestic disputes for a year, following which Gulnaz had returned back to her parents' house in March this year.

A panchayat (village council) had decided a few days back that in case a divorce was materialised, Gulnaz would be allowed to take her dowry back.

Following the panchayat's verdict, the woman had paid a visit to Allah Rakha's house to collect her belongings, where her husband along with his father and other family members bludgeoned Gulnaz to death.

The police registered a case against Allah Rakha and his family members. Gulnaz's father-in-law was arrested, while Allah Rakha and other suspects are on the run.