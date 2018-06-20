Is anything being done right in Sindh, asks CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday questioned if any work in Sindh is being done in adherence to the law.

“Is there anything that is being done right in Sindh,” Justice Nisar asked the provincial advocate general during a hearing of a suo motu notice at the top court’s Karachi Registry.

The Supreme Court had taken a suo motu notice of the use of luxury vehicles by federal and provincial ministers and government officers beyond their entitlement.

Justice Nisar’s comments came as Sindh Advocate General Barrister Zameer Hussain Ghumro informed the three-judge bench that 149 luxury vehicles in the use of ministers and other officers beyond their entitlement had been recovered from the Sindh government.

To this, the CJP asked where the recovered cars had been parked and if there was a framework regarding their use in the future.

“There is a central pool of cars and we have prepared a framework regarding the use of the vehicles,” the Sindh advocate general responded while presenting the provincial government's notification on the use of recovered luxury vehicles.

As per the notification, the luxury vehicles have been permitted for use for field work and special assignments.

“Rs25,000 per day will be charged for the use of vehicles for field work and special assignments,” the advocate general informed.

“This means that the Sindh government will now be renting out cars,” the CJP remarked.

“All this work is being done on the basis of ill-intentions,” Justice Nisar asserted.

The CJP further said, “The notification allows ministers to use the vehicles all day long.”

Declaring the notification null and void, the CJP adjourned the hearing of the case till June 28.