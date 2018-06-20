Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran Khan is a ‘novice politician’, says Iqbal

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

LAHORE: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan is a novice politician.

“Imran has proven that he is a novice politician. Imran hasn't even contested for local bodies' elections. He has no experience,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader remarked while speaking to media outside Lahore High Court on Wednesday. 

Further criticising the PTI chief, Iqbal added, “Imran Khan couldn't even make a decision pertaining to caretaker chief minister. “

There is no stability in Imran's policies. However, stable policies are needed if you want to run a country for five years, he remarked.

"We can't hand over the future of two million people in the hands of an inexperienced politician," he added.

Being forcibly dragged into Imran, Reham issue: Ahsan Iqbal

Former interior minister says 'it is a personal matter, what do we have to do with it'

The former interior minister remarked that more than 40 people were killed in terror-related incidents daily in Pakistan five years ago. “PML-N strived towards establishing peace in the country,” he said.

“I respect the judiciary, I have nothing against them. I am not competing against the judiciary but extremist thoughts,” Iqbal remarked. 

On June 5, Iqbal had stated that the PML-N leaders are being “forcibly dragged” into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan and his ex-wife Reham Khan’s “personal matter”.

“This is a personal matter, what do we have to do with it,” Iqbal had remarked. 

“It is an issue concerning a former couple and we are being forcibly dragged into it,” the PML-N leader added while responding to PTI’s allegations of being behind the book which reportedly tells all about her marriage to Imran.

