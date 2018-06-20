Can't connect right now! retry
CJP summons report from IG Sindh on Rabia murder case

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Six-year-old Rabia was found dead in the city’s Manghopir area on April 16. Photo: file 

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned on Wednesday a report from Inspector General of Police Sindh over the investigation into the rape and murder of six-year-old Rabia in Karachi.

At least one person was killed and several others injured after protesters demanding justice for a minor girl who was killed after being raped clashed with the police near Kati Pahari on June 17, a day after Rabia's body was recovered from bushes near Northern Bypass. 

A post-mortem report later confirmed she was raped before strangled.

DNA samples of Rabia murder case suspects sent to Jamshoro

Police said results of DNA tests are expected within 10 days; suspect on physical remand till April 25

During the case hearing at Supreme Court's Karachi Registry, the parents of the deceased minor appeared before the bench.

The parents claimed that the police have made no effort to arrest the suspects, adding that the suspects are threatening them.

While speaking to the media, Rabia's father shared that the police have arrested three suspects as yet, adding that three suspects are still absconding.

Suspect confesses 

One of the suspects arrested for being involved in the rape and murder of minor admitted to the crime before a local court on April 23. 

Fazal Mohammad, along with two other suspects, were presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate West, where he admitted to the crime.

According to the police, the suspect in his confession said the girl was abducted from the Orangi Town area and was subjected to rape in a location in Baloch Goth.

Moreover, two eyewitnesses, who police said had contacted them, appeared before the court and identified the three arrested suspects.

