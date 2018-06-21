Decision to place Nawaz, Maryam on ECL to be taken on their return: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker information and law minister Ali Zafar said on Thursday that the government will decide on placing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) once he has returned to the country.



Addressing the media, Zafar said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the federal government to place the former premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the no-fly list owing to the corruption cases under way against them.

Nawaz and Maryam, accused in three NAB references, left for London on June 14 to tend to Nawaz’s ailing wife Kulsoom.

The caretaker minister explained that it is not appropriate to place Nawaz and Maryam on the ECL at the moment as Begum Kulsoom’s medical condition is critical.

He added that a committee has been formed over the issue of placing the former premier and his daughter on ECL.