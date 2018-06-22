Can't connect right now! retry
PTI's Aleem Khan owns assets worth over Rs918 million

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan owns assets worth over Rs918 million, it was revealed on Friday.

According to Khan’s nomination papers submitted for the upcoming elections, the PTI central Punjab president and former MPA holds total assets worth Rs918,278,855.

Khan’s personal property is valued at more than Rs159 million while his ownership of shares is said to be worth more than Rs129.3 million.

Interestingly, Khan’s domestic business is valued at a mere Rs90,000 whereas his foreign businesses amount to over Rs8.1 million. He owns 43 registered companies in Pakistan and three outside the country.

Moreover, Khan has almost a million rupees in cash as well as over Rs64 million in various banks.

The value of jewellery and vehicles owned by the PTI leader is almost Rs1 million and mover Rs34.7 million, respectively. Moreover, the furniture owned by the businessman-politician is valued at almost Rs2 million.

As per the documents submitted to the RO, in the last three years, Khan earned more than Rs43.9 million in salaries and profits, and gave taxes of over Rs10 million.

In the same time period, he undertook 23 foreign trips which cost over Rs2.1 million.

The PTI leader has also taken loans worth over Rs1.2 billion. The documents also reveal that the PTI leader took a loan worth almost Rs700 million from his own company.

NAB widens probe against PTI’s Aleem Khan in offshore company case

NAB has initiated investigation into assets owned by Aleem Khan’s wife and parents as well as his close relatives and friends

Aleem Khan is intending to contest the upcoming general election from Lahore's NA-129 seat against former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq. 

The PTI leader is also facing an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau with regards to his reported ownership of an offshore company as well as involvement with a private housing scheme in Lahore. 

 

Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

PML-N president possesses assets worth Rs159 million, which includes Rs126 million properties in London

ECP makes assets details of Maryam, Imran, Zardari public

Maryam owns assets worth Rs845 million, while PPP co-chairman owns assets amounting to Rs758 million


Comments

