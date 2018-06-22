Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Petroleum prices: CJP irked over ‘blame game’ between institutions

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 22, 2018

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday expressed annoyance at what he called the persistent “blame game” between institutions in taking accountability for surging petroleum prices.

The chief justice was hearing a case relating to petroleum prices and imposition of additional taxes at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), who appeared before the court today, told the bench that 22 companies, including PSO, were buyers of petroleum products. Every company put forward demand estimates for the next three months during a joint meeting, he informed the court.

Asked about the pricing mechanism, the MD told the court that average prices of petroleum products were determined by global oil prices.

The CJP, however, was not satisfied with the response and told the official that the court would verify the records listed in the report with the help of experts.

The public is fed up of the continuous increases in petroleum prices, the chief justice remarked, adding that the court will not spare anyone if any irregularity was found in the report.

Chief Justice Nisar, also expressing his annoyance at the failure of chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to appear before the court, questioned who was responsible for making the pricing policies.

MD PSO told the court that the policies are made by OGRA.

Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar says incessant imposition of taxes is driving people toward insanity

OGRA officials in presence, however, contended that the impression that the body was responsible for the policies was wrong.

The pricing mechanism for petroleum products is devised by the government, OGRA officials informed the bench.

To this, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that every institution appeared keen to pile blame on the other. He also appeared irked by the differences in commission rates set by dealers.

It looks as if this is all a monopoly by dealers and their institutions, the CJP observed. 

More From Pakistan:

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Updated 21 minutes ago
Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Updated 2 hours ago
Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

Updated 6 hours ago
Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Updated 6 hours ago
No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM