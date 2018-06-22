Can't connect right now! retry
Who’s the GOAT? Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Argentina horror show

Who's the GOAT? Ronaldo fans trolled Messi after Argentina's 0-3 thrashing by Croatia 

Who could have seen it coming? Argentina, the runners up of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and easily among the tournament favourites, were crushed by Croatia on a horror Thursday night. The defeat left Argentina, as well as the career of its star player Lionel Messi, on the brink of a humiliating World Cup exit.

Of course, the shock loss and Messi’s disappointing performance were not spared by Cristiano Ronaldo fans, who had the time of their lives trolling CR7’s nemesis and arguing that there was no longer any debate on the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).






Some fans, however, were quick to defend Messi, dismissing the debate about the greater player of the two. 




