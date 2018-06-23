Five of a family shot dead in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Five members of a family were shot dead on Friday night by unidentified persons in a village on the outskirts of Sargodha, Geo News reported.



According to reports, unidentified suspects broke into the residence of a sweet shop owner, 50-year-old Muhammad Tafel, and opened fire, killing him and his family members and wounding one.

The deceased included Tafel's 40-year-old wife Majeeda Bibi as well as their three children, two sons and a daughter aged 20, 18 and 16.

The deceased and the wounded were moved to a hospital while an investigation into the incident has been launched, said DSP Bhalwal Khalid Khan Niazi.

Taking notice of the incident, caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari summoned a report from IG Punjab and said justice would be ensured.

Father kills son over property dispute

In a separate incident in Faisalabad, a man killed his son over a property dispute near Sargodha Road.

Police moved the body to a hospital for post-mortem and arrested the father.

According to police, Jameel, the father, is a plaza owner who killed his son after a spat over the property.