Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Five of a family shot dead in Sargodha

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

SARGODHA: Five members of a family were shot dead on Friday night by unidentified persons in a village on the outskirts of Sargodha, Geo News reported.

According to reports, unidentified suspects broke into the residence of a sweet shop owner, 50-year-old Muhammad Tafel, and opened fire, killing him and his family members and wounding one.

The deceased included Tafel's 40-year-old wife Majeeda Bibi as well as their three children, two sons and a daughter aged 20, 18 and 16.

The deceased and the wounded were moved to a hospital while an investigation into the incident has been launched, said DSP Bhalwal Khalid Khan Niazi.

Taking notice of the incident, caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari summoned a report from IG Punjab and said justice would be ensured. 

Father kills son over property dispute

In a separate incident in Faisalabad, a man killed his son over a property dispute near Sargodha Road.

Police moved the body to a hospital for post-mortem and arrested the father.

According to police, Jameel, the father, is a plaza owner who killed his son after a spat over the property.

More From Pakistan:

Sanam Bhutto says Bilawal can steer Pakistan in right direction

Sanam Bhutto says Bilawal can steer Pakistan in right direction

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Internal rifts should not be made public, says Tareen

Internal rifts should not be made public, says Tareen

Updated an hour ago
CJP expresses anger at Larkana sessions judge, throws his mobile phone on desk

CJP expresses anger at Larkana sessions judge, throws his mobile phone on desk

 Updated an hour ago
JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets worth Rs2.9 million

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets worth Rs2.9 million

Updated an hour ago
Petition against Maryam’s candidature for PP-173 dismissed

Petition against Maryam’s candidature for PP-173 dismissed

Updated 2 hours ago
Appellate tribunal overrules petition against Imran's NA-243 candidature

Appellate tribunal overrules petition against Imran's NA-243 candidature

Updated 2 hours ago
Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM