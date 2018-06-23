CJP expresses anger at Larkana sessions judge, throws his mobile phone on desk

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during a surprise visit to a sessions court in Larkana. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LARKANA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday expressed anger at an additional district and sessions court judge and ordered his immediate transfer.

During a surprise visit to the sessions court in Larkana, Justice Nisar expressed anger after he spotted the mobile phone of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shyam Lal on his desk.

The chief justice picked up the mobile phone of Judge Lal and threw it on his desk. The CJP warned the sessions judge to leave his mobile phone in his room during hearings.

Justice Nisar also questioned the judge regarding the case that was being heard. However, Judge Lal failed to provide satisfactory answers angering the chief justice.

Ordering his immediate transfer, the chief justice remarked, “We cannot compromise on judicial respect.”

Justice Nisar was accompanied by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh during the visit.

Earlier today, Justice Nisar paid a visit to Chandka Medical College and Hospital where he reviewed the infrastructure and cleanliness situation of various departments.



Annoyed at the poor laboratory conditions and garbage dumps around the Urology department, the chief justice reprimanded the hospital administration for poor management and directed the medical superintendent to ensure cleanliness.

CJP Nisar also directed the medical staff to ensure quality treatment for patients.

The top judge also visited Shaikh Zayed Hospital and Police Headquarters Larkana.