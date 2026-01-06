Paul Mescal dismisses news about his break from acting

Paul Mescal set the record straight about his two-year hiatus from the showbiz world.

Earlier this month, the Normal People star in conversation with The Guardian, said he’s “learning that I don’t think I can go on [acting] as much.”

However, in the recent conversation with People magazine, the Hamnet actor addressed the misunderstanding about his acting career, clarifying, “Oh, what I mean by that is that I'm excited for the period of time that will fundamentally exist where I won't be promoting anything.”

The Irish artist further explained, “I would really lose my mind if I took two years off [from] of my job. But what I'm excited about is the concept of not being on a promotional tour for the next two years.”

“I think it'll give people a welcome break from seeing my face,” he quipped.

Mescal is currently busy promoting his new film with Jessie Buckley, Hamnet and attending award events.

The 29-year-old star made an appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala, where he, Chloe Zhao and Buckley accepted the Vanguard Award. He was also nominated for the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Hamnet.

Following these events, Mescal is looking forward to the Golden Globe Awards, where he is nominated for Best Performance by Male Actor in A Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

In addition to that Mescal is also busy filming Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies in the U.K.

The biopics, co-written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan and Jack Thorne, which he will portray as Paul McCartney.

The film will also star Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The Beatles biopic will be released in 2028.