Why Timothée Chalamet was perfect choice for outcast lead in 'Marty Supreme'?

Josh Safdie, iconic filmmaker behind Good Time, returned to directing with Marty Supreme after feeling completely “burned out.”

After the long and intense process of making Uncut Gems, the 41-year-old director thought about quitting movies and becoming an architect.

Josh shared that the experience left him feeling empty and made him rethink about his life which eventually led to marriage and having a child.

His next project, Marty Supreme, gave him a fresh start and a new sense of purpose, as the movie tells the story of Marty Mauser, a 1950s table tennis player and hustler, played by the Hollywood icon Timothée Chalamet.

In the story, Marty dreams of leaving his Lower East Side neighborhood and sharing ping pong with the world, even if it causes problems for those around him.

However, Josh first met Timothée years before and was instantly got attracted to his energy and unique misfit quality, which made him the perfect fit for the role.

The Dune actor trained intensely, even setting up a ping pong table in his apartment to master every move.

Josh Safdie worked with a few of actors and new faces, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Fran Drescher and Odessa A’zion.