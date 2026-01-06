 
Marcello Hernandez weighs in on Bowen Yang's exit from 'SNL'

Marcello Hernandez reveals his plans following Bowen Yang’s quit from ‘SNL’

Geo News Digital Desk
January 06, 2026

Marcello Hernandez, known for his character as Domingo on Saturday Night Live, shared his thoughts on his cast-mate Bowen Yang’s midseason exit.

The Wicked star announced his retirement from Saturday Night Live last month during the episode hosted by Ariana Grande with Cher as the musical guest.

Hernandez, during his appearance on the Critics Choice Award red carpet, in a conversation with E! News he shared his plans on SNL.

“I'm there, I'm there, I'm there," he said. “I'm having fun, bro. It's a crazy job and you get to meet so many crazy people—and I love it."

Weighing in on Yang’s exit, the 28-year-old comedian lauded the efforts his former cast-mate used to go to on every occasion.

"I look at it like sports," Marcello explained. "That's a guy who put up numbers. Consistent, always putting up big sketches and he had a distinct voice, and everybody loves him."

He added, “It's for a reason. He's a hard worker, I saw him behind the scenes grinding every week. It's a guy to learn from, for sure."

Hernandez is now set to appear on the stand-up comedy special, American Boy, a Netflix show where he performs live in front of Miami crowd.

The American Boy is slated for release on January 7.

