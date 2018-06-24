Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jun 24 2018
By
REUTERS

FIFA investigates Shaqiri and Xhaka celebrations

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters 

MOSCOW: FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Switzerland players Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, looking into their goal celebrations during Friday's win over Serbia at the World Cup.

Both players, who are ethnic Albanians and of Kosovar heritage, celebrated with a gesture which appeared to imitate the eagle displayed on Albanians flag.

Serbia refuses to recognise the independence of its former province Kosovo, whose 1.8 million people are mostly ethnic Albanians, which broke away 10 years ago.

The players denied that their celebration was political.

“For me it was a really special day,” said Xhaka. “This is a victory for my family, for Switzerland, Albania, Kosovo. The gesture was for everyone who has supported me; it was not aimed at our opponents. It was a really emotional game.”

Shaqiri said: “It’s nothing to do with politics, it’s about football.”

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Reuters

FIFA said it had also opened proceedings against the Serbian FA for crowd disturbance and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans.

A preliminary FIFA investigation had been opened against Serbian coach Mladen Krstajic for “alleged statements made in the aftermath of the match”, added the governing body.

Media reports quoted Krstajic as telling Serbian reporters that German referee Felix Brych, who denied his team a penalty, should be put on trial in The Hague, home of the United Nations’ war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1 in the Group E match.

Comments

More From Sports:

ICC investigates Umar Akmal’s claim of being approached by bookies

ICC investigates Umar Akmal’s claim of being approached by bookies

Updated 3 hours ago
England hat-trick hero Kane basks in World Cup rout

England hat-trick hero Kane basks in World Cup rout

 Updated 4 hours ago
'It's a special moment — Novak Djokovic relief at final return

'It's a special moment — Novak Djokovic relief at final return

 Updated 8 hours ago
England seek trusty lieutenants to captain Kane

England seek trusty lieutenants to captain Kane

 Updated 9 hours ago
Racist tweet could inspire Senegal in World Cup showdown

Racist tweet could inspire Senegal in World Cup showdown

 Updated 10 hours ago
Adil Rashid believes England can beat full-strength Australia

Adil Rashid believes England can beat full-strength Australia

Updated 12 hours ago
Hockey Champions Trophy: Australia beat Pakistan by 2-1

Hockey Champions Trophy: Australia beat Pakistan by 2-1

Updated 3 hours ago
Late Kroos winner against Sweden keeps Germany alive

Late Kroos winner against Sweden keeps Germany alive

 Updated 23 hours ago
Hernandez hits half-century as Mexico battle past South Korea

Hernandez hits half-century as Mexico battle past South Korea

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM