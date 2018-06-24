Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jun 24 2018
Doctors don't give clear answers on Begum Kulsoom’s health: Maryam Nawaz

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said doctors have not yet given a clear response on her mother, Begum Kulsoom’s health.

“Doctors do not give clear answers when we ask them about my mother’s health,” Maryam said while responding to a journalist outside Harley Street Clinic in London.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif continued, “She is still unconscious.”

Maryam, however, shared, “When I called out my mother’s name she nodded in response once.”

“I think my mother can hear us,” she added.

The PML-N leader also said that Begum Kulsoom responds when the ventilator settings are altered. 

Further, Hussain Nawaz while speaking to media men outside the clinic said, "Doctors are doing their best to help my mother recover."

"The rest is in God's hands," he added. 

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.

Nawaz says will return to Pakistan after Kulsoom's health improves

'Do you think I should return to Pakistan leaving behind my wife in such a condition?' he asks reporters

On June 14, Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the hospital's ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.

