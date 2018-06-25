Will request interim PM to monitor Islamabad water shortage issue: CJP

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday heard a suo motu notice of water shortage in Islamabad.

During the previous hearing, on June 8, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had observed that the owners of tube wells were acquiring water for free and selling it to residents of the federal capital, which was causing water shortage in the federal capital. 

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the case. 

As the hearing went under way, the additional attorney general submitted a report to the Supreme Court. 

Use of tube wells causing water shortage in Islamabad: CJP

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad representative said they would tax users of tube wells

Chief Justice Nisar inquired the attorney general about the sources of supply of water to Islamabad, adding that he would request the interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk to personally monitor the water shortage issue. 

The caretaker government should not dissolve till the issue is resolved, Chief Justice Nisar remarked during the hearing. 

"Reports are presented but there is no progress in the case," he observed. 

MNA Zamarud Khan, who was summoned by the court along with government officials including the CEO of Cantonment Board, requested the court to let him present his suggestions. He said that water tankers should not be allowed to receive any amount in excess of Rs1,500. In the previous hearing, he had informed the court that he did not own any tube-wells in the city. 

CEO of the Cantonment Board said that 60 hydrants that were operating in the past had been shut down on the orders of the government. 

The chief justice further remarked that the federal government had failed to appoint members of the Federal Cabinet, pointing out that the existing five cabinet member could not effectively run the country. 

