Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Use of tube wells causing water shortage in Islamabad: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The owners of tube wells are acquiring water for free and selling to residents of the federal capital, which is causing the shortage, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday.

During the hearing on suo motu notice over water scarcity ,eight alleged owners of tube wells, additional attorney general and officials from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad were present in the court.

One of the suspects, Zamrud Khan, told the court he did not own one but said the entire Cantonment was full of tube wells as the area was faced with sever water crisis.

He requested the court to issue orders for supply of water through alternate sources before the tube wells are closed down as Cantonment Board and Capital Development Authority were not cooperating with each other over the issue.

To this, the chief justice remarked that water shortage was mainly being caused by the owners of tube wells.

People in power responsible for water crisis: CJP

The chief justice was hearing a suo motu notice on water crisis

A representative of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, who was present in the court, said they would impose taxes on the use of tube wells.

When asked how many days the authority would take to levy the tax, the representative sought 15 days.

The chief justice sought details on tube wells from CDA, Cantonment Board and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. He also ordered reply on the issue from the executive office of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and managing director of Water and Sanitation Authority within 10 days. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Won't allow anyone to rig polls, says Nawaz

Won't allow anyone to rig polls, says Nawaz

 Updated 39 minutes ago
PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

Updated an hour ago
NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz decides not to appear before Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case

Nawaz decides not to appear before Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case

Updated 4 hours ago
Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

 Updated 4 hours ago
Caretaker PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

Caretaker PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran asks PM Mulk to tell public if PML-N govt is responsible for load-shedding

Imran asks PM Mulk to tell public if PML-N govt is responsible for load-shedding

Updated 5 hours ago
Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM