NAB questions Zaeem Qadri in Saaf Pani company case

LAHORE: Zaeem Qadri, who recently defected from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday in an inquiry pertaining to the Saaf Pani company case.



While speaking to media after the appearance, Qadri shared that he had received NAB summon in the morning, adding that he was questioned regarding the alleged corruption in the company.

"My wife served as company's director, however she had resigned later," he shared and also mentioned that his brother used to work without any income for the company.

He also said that he will quit politics if any corruption charges are proven against him.

When asked about upcoming general elections, he remarked that he is fighting a war to prove that Punjab and Lahore are still alive. The entire nation is supporting me in my mission.“It will be proven on July 25 that Lahore is not a graveyard," Qadri added.

He clarified that he is not in contact with either former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar or anyone from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"I am thankful to PTI's Aleem Khan, but I am alone in this mission," he said.

Qadri reiterated that he will contest the general election 2018 as an independent candidate. "I don't have wealth or power but still Lahore will vote for me."