Iran summons Pakistani envoy over attack on border guards

Pakistan-Iran border sign. Photo: Online

TEHRAN: Iran summoned Pakistani Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani on Thursday and conveyed its protest against the terrorist attack on the country's border guards, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.



Armed bandits killed three Iranian Basij volunteer forces and wounded eight others in Mirjaveh — the main road-crossing point between Iran and Pakistan — early Tuesday, according to Iran's official news agency. Mirjaveh is a town in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Sistan and Baluchistan Province Deputy Governor General for Security Affairs Mohammad Hadi Mar'ashi said an Iranian delegation will pay an official visit to Pakistan to discuss border security with Pakistani officials.

Two Iranian border guards had earlier been killed by armed assailants at a border post in Zabol in the country's southeastern province on June 21.



Iran's border guards were able to kill two of the bandits. Around 1.1 tons of illegal drugs were confiscated from the bandits, IRNA reported.