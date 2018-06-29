Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Iran summons Pakistani envoy over attack on border guards

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

Pakistan-Iran border sign. Photo: Online

TEHRAN: Iran summoned Pakistani Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani on Thursday and conveyed its protest against the terrorist attack on the country's border guards, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Armed bandits killed three Iranian Basij volunteer forces and wounded eight others in Mirjaveh — the main road-crossing point between Iran and Pakistan — early Tuesday, according to Iran's official news agency. Mirjaveh is a town in Sistan and Baluchestan province. 

Sistan and Baluchistan Province Deputy Governor General for Security Affairs Mohammad Hadi Mar'ashi said an Iranian delegation will pay an official visit to Pakistan to discuss border security with Pakistani officials.

Two Iranian border guards had earlier been killed by armed assailants at a border post in Zabol in the country's southeastern province on June 21.

Iran's border guards were able to kill two of the bandits. Around 1.1 tons of illegal drugs were confiscated from the bandits, IRNA reported. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif on July 9 in party name case

ECP summons Nawaz Sharif on July 9 in party name case

Updated 42 minutes ago
‘Ask God for forgiveness’: Angry voters confront MQM-P's Farooq Sattar

‘Ask God for forgiveness’: Angry voters confront MQM-P's Farooq Sattar

Updated 35 minutes ago
Eight injured as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Eight injured as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Updated 7 minutes ago
NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

NAB seeks placement of two Punjab secretaries, five CEO's on ECL

Updated 53 minutes ago
Immediate improvements in airline not possible, PIA tells Supreme Court

Immediate improvements in airline not possible, PIA tells Supreme Court

 Updated 10 minutes ago
CJP has no right to insult judges in open court: Justice Siddiqui

CJP has no right to insult judges in open court: Justice Siddiqui

Updated an hour ago
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

Updated an hour ago
NAB files reference against Ahad Cheema, summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

NAB files reference against Ahad Cheema, summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

 Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court accepts PSP's petition questioning Karachi's census

Supreme Court accepts PSP's petition questioning Karachi's census

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM