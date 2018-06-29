Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 29 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has become the latest politician to face the ire of constituents, after former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah and PML-N’s Rana Afzal Khan found themselves in a similar situation during electioneering.

During Zaman’s visit to his constituency PS-110, a crowd of voters surrounded the politician and directed their frustration at him.

“We did not vote [for you] so that you could sit in the assembly and travel in a car to and from your house,” one voter shouted.

“When did you ever raise your voice [for the issues we face here]? You can do a lot, but when did you ever speak up?” the voter questioned.

On Thursday, PML-N leader and former state minister of finance Rana Afzal Khan was taken to task by the voters when he visited his constituency NA-110, after five long years.

The disgruntled constituents complained that he had refused to recognise them, let alone listen to their complaints, when they had visited his residence to discuss contaminated water.

PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

Voters surrounded Afzal during a corner meeting, asking him why he hadn't visited his constituency for five years

The voters further told Afzal that they did not have faith in his ability to serve them, since he had failed to resolve the sewerage issue during his time in the office.

Earlier this week, former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, former Sindh chief minister Shah, former opposition leader Khursheed Shah, and former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah were among the PPP leaders who were confronted by dissatisfied constituents.

Bilawal says not in 'mood' to work with PTI, PML-N

Shah Rukh's cousin Noor Jahan pulls out of electoral race

Police solve Karachi short-term kidnapping case

Indian troops martyr five youth in IOK: KMS

Pakistanis among 800 million at risk of Global Warming: report

ECP withdraws notification of Ishaq Dar's election as senator

SHC orders registration of murder case against former Sindh MPA

Accused of mega corruption, Memon continues to stay at Karachi private hospital

PTI demands immediate dismissal of Punjab governor

