PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman confronted by disgruntled voters

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has become the latest politician to face the ire of constituents, after former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah and PML-N’s Rana Afzal Khan found themselves in a similar situation during electioneering.



During Zaman’s visit to his constituency PS-110, a crowd of voters surrounded the politician and directed their frustration at him.

“We did not vote [for you] so that you could sit in the assembly and travel in a car to and from your house,” one voter shouted.

“When did you ever raise your voice [for the issues we face here]? You can do a lot, but when did you ever speak up?” the voter questioned.

On Thursday, PML-N leader and former state minister of finance Rana Afzal Khan was taken to task by the voters when he visited his constituency NA-110, after five long years.

The disgruntled constituents complained that he had refused to recognise them, let alone listen to their complaints, when they had visited his residence to discuss contaminated water.

The voters further told Afzal that they did not have faith in his ability to serve them, since he had failed to resolve the sewerage issue during his time in the office.

Earlier this week, former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, former Sindh chief minister Shah, former opposition leader Khursheed Shah, and former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah were among the PPP leaders who were confronted by dissatisfied constituents.