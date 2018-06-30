Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

South African giraffe dies at Lahore zoo

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

Giraffes on arrival from South Africa to Lahore Zoo. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: A female giraffe imported from South Africa has died at Lahore zoo, officials said. 

According to the zoo officials, the giraffe, which had been brought in from South Africa a couple of days ago, died on Friday.

The officials claimed the animal was already ill when it reached the zoo.

The frequent deaths of animals at Lahore zoo have raised a fresh wave of questions against its management.

Earlier this year, a 12-year-old Bengal tigress died at the zoo, a few days after another tigress died.

The tigress had been brought to the zoo when she was three years old.

An eight-year-old Bengal tigress who was brought in from Bahawalpur zoo in 2014 also died at the zoo. 

In November 2017, a male cheetah passed away due to diarrhoea after spending just 30 days at the zoo.

The four-year-old cheetah and its female pair had been imported from South Africa on October 29, 2017. The female cheetah had died earlier.

Similarly, frequent deaths of animals have also been reported at Peshawar zoo, which was inaugurated in February this year. 

As many as three animals have died at the zoo, including a 10-year-old snow leopard, 10-year-old monkey and four-year-old fallow deer.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

Consensus reached to construct two new dams immediately: CJP

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

Election 2018: 76 candidates to contest for three NA seats in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

Chaudhry Nisar allotted electoral symbol of ‘jeep’

 Updated 3 hours ago
FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

FATF issues action plan Pakistan will implement while on grey list

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Former MQM-London worker shot dead in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

Educational backgrounds and professions of politicians revealed

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

ECP to announce final list of election candidates today

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM