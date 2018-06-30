Didn't give Reham single penny directly or indirectly for book: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday denied allegations of lending any form of support to Reham Khan for her upcoming book which has stirred controversy.



“I am neither behind Reham’s book nor gave her a single penny for it directly or indirectly,” Shehbaz said during an interview with Geo News anchorperson Saleem Safi on his show Jirga. The complete interview will be aired tonight at 10:05pm.

The PML-N president further said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has alleged that I am behind Reham’s book but I give no value to his allegation.”

Shehbaz further said he only met Reham once in his whole life.

“I only met her once when she interviewed me during the 2014 sit-ins and never after that,” the former Punjab chief minister said.

Speaking about the allegations levelled against him by the PTI chairman, Shehbaz said, “Khan Sb said I gave Rs27 billion to Reham for the book through an alleged front man Javed Sadiq.”

“The second allegation he has levelled against me is that I offered him Rs10 billion to stay mum on the Panama Papers case,” he continued.

“Imran’s third allegation against me is that I took Rs1-2 billion in commission in Multan Metro Bus project through partnership with a Chinese company,” the former Punjab chief minister said.

Shehbaz upheld that he sent notices to Imran following each allegation.

“However, he never replied to me after which I even went to court and neither he nor his counsel ever appeared for any of the cases,” he asserted.