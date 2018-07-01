Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
Web Desk

ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice on Sunday of the reported roughing up of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in Multan and directed the Punjab government to provide security to election candidates in Multan, Narowal and elsewhere.

In a letter to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, the ECP secretary has said that free and fair polls can only be achieved in a conducive law and order environment. 

The letter also states that the relevant officials were made aware earlier of threats to political leaders and contesting candidates. 

"It appears, unfortunately, that concerned authorities have yet to take the bull by the horns," the letter reads. 

PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had alleged his party's electoral candidates were being threatened, adding that Siraj 'was slapped and threatened of dire consequences'

Over the weekend, a PML-N candidate in Multan claimed in a social media post that he was beaten up by security officials and forced to change his vote. 

"Our candidate in Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj was slapped and threatened of dire consequences," PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif said Saturday night from London. 

Nawaz had urged the caretaker prime minister and chief election commissioner to take notice of threats to candidates.

Later, PML-N's Siraj explained in another video that the entire event was a result of misunderstanding. 

Printing of ballot papers begins

Moreover, printing of ballot papers for General Election 2018 began on Sunday under the supervision of the army.

The ballot papers are being printed at three printing presses across the country — Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.  

The ECP had imported papers for the printing of ballot papers to ensure transparency.

Most expensive ballot papers to be used in July 25 elections: sources

According to ECP, 210 million ballot papers will be printed at a cost of over Rs2 billion

According to sources, 210 million ballot papers will be printed with more than Rs2 billion being spent on the exercise, making it the most expensive venture in the history of the country's elections.

Sources said the cost of a single ballot paper comes to around Rs10. 

The ballot papers are said to carry a watermark, something which none of the previous papers had.

The papers will also be printed in “round figures”, meaning if a polling station has 1,201 voters, 1,300 papers will be printed, the sources added.

Political campaigns today

With just 24 days to the election, campaigning is beginning with rallies scheduled across the country today. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is expected to address party workers at a rally in Bannu today. Imran is contesting the election scheduled for July 25 from NA-35, Bannu, along with four other seats across the country. 

Furthermore, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman will address his supporters in Dadu through hologram technology while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will host an inaugural event for its new office in NA-127, Lahore — the constituency of former prime Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz. 

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also took to the streets of Rawalpindi in a horse carriage last night as part of his election campaign.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

 Updated 39 minutes ago
CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

 Updated 2 hours ago
MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Updated 3 hours ago
Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

 Updated 6 hours ago
PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

 Updated 14 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM