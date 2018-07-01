Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo News screengrab

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that local political leader Rajan Bakhsh Gilani and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined the Imran Khan-led party.

“Mian Rajan Baksh Gilani will make the formal announcement regarding joining PTI during a religious scholars’ conference in Golra Sharif on July 6,” Qureshi said while addressing the media in Multan.

“During the conference, Mian Gilani’s followers will also announce their support for our party,” he added.

Qureshi continued, “Raja Abdul Ghaffar has also left the PPP to join PTI.”

Shifting his focus to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qureshi said, “The PML-N has split into two and Chaudhry Nisar has parted ways.”

“There is no consistency in the statements issued by Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif,” he upheld.

“There is an environment of disappointment in PML-N,” the PTI leader further asserted.

Qureshi further said that people from South Punjab are contesting the general election from PTI.

Stating that candidates opted to contest the general election scheduled for July 25 independently rather than on PML-N seats, the PTI leader said, “They realised that the party has become a burden.” 

The PTI leader urged, “We should respect state institutions.”

Regarding a significant upward revision in petroleum prices, Qureshi said, "The caretaker government has hiked fuel prices twice since assuming power owing the previous government's flawed economic policies."

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

ECP reminds Punjab government to provide security to candidates

 Updated 27 minutes ago
CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

CJP orders completion of Rawalpindi's Mother and Child Hospital in 18 months

 Updated 2 hours ago
MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

MQM split could lead to clashes in Karachi ahead of election: Azam Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Bannu today

Updated 3 hours ago
Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

 Updated 6 hours ago
PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

PML-N's Multan candidate says slapping incident 'result of misunderstanding'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

Caretaker government hikes fuel prices ahead of election

 Updated 14 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

Sanaullah Abbasi takes charge as IG Gilgit Baltistan

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM