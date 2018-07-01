Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo News screengrab

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that local political leader Rajan Bakhsh Gilani and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined the Imran Khan-led party.

“Mian Rajan Baksh Gilani will make the formal announcement regarding joining PTI during a religious scholars’ conference in Golra Sharif on July 6,” Qureshi said while addressing the media in Multan.

“During the conference, Mian Gilani’s followers will also announce their support for our party,” he added.

Qureshi continued, “Raja Abdul Ghaffar has also left the PPP to join PTI.”

Shifting his focus to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qureshi said, “The PML-N has split into two and Chaudhry Nisar has parted ways.”

“There is no consistency in the statements issued by Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif,” he upheld.

“There is an environment of disappointment in PML-N,” the PTI leader further asserted.

Qureshi further said that people from South Punjab are contesting the general election from PTI.

Stating that candidates opted to contest the general election scheduled for July 25 independently rather than on PML-N seats, the PTI leader said, “They realised that the party has become a burden.”

The PTI leader urged, “We should respect state institutions.”



Regarding a significant upward revision in petroleum prices, Qureshi said, "The caretaker government has hiked fuel prices twice since assuming power owing the previous government's flawed economic policies."

