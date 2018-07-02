COAS confirms death sentences of 12 'hardcore terrorists'

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday confirmed death sentences of 12 "hardcore terrorists", according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The army chief also ratified prison terms awarded to six other convicts, the ISPR said in a statement.

The military said the convicts were involved in attacks on civilians, armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

These terrorists were also involved in an attack on central imambargah in Parachinar, Kurram Agency, the statement read.

The convicts were involved in killing of eight soldiers and 26 civilians, it added.