PTI to take action against members violating discipline over tickets issue

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the party will initiate action against members who violated discipline in relation to the issue of tickets ahead of General Election 2018.



According to the party spokesman, the names of the members contesting as independent candidates will be sent to a committee.

Fawad Chaudhry said that an oath was taken from the members to not contest the elections if they weren’t awarded party tickets.

“Contesting the elections as independent candidates is a violation of the affidavit and the Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution,” said the party spokesman.

Last week, the PTI suffered a major setback in Layyah district of Punjab, where an influential group quit the party despite having been awarded tickets for the forthcoming General Election 2018.

Sehar group was awarded one ticket for the National Assembly and three for provincial assembly seats by the PTI.

The disgruntled PTI members protested outside Imran Khan’s residence at Bani Gala over the issue of ticket distribution. Imran Khan had tried to console the dissatisfied members by saying that he will hold an inquiry into the matter.

The PTI chief had also assured protesters that the tickets were distributed fairly and he will not be pressurised into taking a different decision.