Government promotes three PAF officers as Air Marshals

The government of Pakistan promotes three Air Vice Marshals — (L-R) Syed Noman Ali, Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and Javad Saeed — to the Air Marshal position, Islamabad, Pakistan, July 3, 2018. APP/APP07-03

ISLAMABAD: The promotion of three officers from the rank of air vice-marshal to air marshal was approved on Tuesday, the Government said in a statement.



Air Vice Marshals Syed Noman Ali, Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and Javad Saeed were upgraded to the rank of Air Marshal.



Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali

A qualified flying instructor, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali was commissioned in GD (P) branch of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in April 1986. During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders’ School and an operational air base.

In his staff appointments, he has served as the director of operations and personal staff officer to the Air Chief, inspector-general of the Air Force, deputy chief of air staff for operations, and the chief project director JF-17 at the Air Headquarters in the capital city.



Air Marshal Ali is a graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, Air War College (US), and the National Defence University.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), according to a press release issued by the PAF on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar

Having commanded a fighter squadron, an operational air base, and regional air command, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar was commissioned in GD (P) branch of the PAF in April 1986.

During his dazzling career, he has served as assistant air chief for operation research and development (R&D), assistant air chief for training officers, and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom's Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also served as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).



Air Marshal Javad Saeed

Having commanded a fighter squadron, fighter wing, an operational air base, and regional air command, Air Marshal Javad Saeed was commissioned in the PAF's GD (P) branch in November 1986.

During his distinguished career, he has served as the assistant air chief for operations and deputy air chief for operations at the Air Headquarters in the capital city.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the National Defence University, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his commendable services.