Those responsible for Lahore sinkhole will be punished: Interim transport minister

LAHORE: An inquiry committee has been set up to probe the appearance of a sinkhole in Lahore, the caretaker transport minister for Punjab said, following the more than 10-hour-long torrential rainfall that flooded the city on Tuesday.



The heaviest rains in 38 years turned roads into virtual rivers in Lahore, stranding motorists and leaving at least eight people dead.

The thundershower created a sinkhole — 20ft deep and 200ft wide — on the Mall Road, right in front of the General Post Office, with another one measuring 50ft appearing at some distance from the first.



According to the minister, the committee has been advised to submit its findings on the GPO Chowk sinkhole in a report within the next 48 hours.

Those responsible for the sinkhole will be punished, the minister added.

Lahore recorded 214 millimeters (8.4 inches) of rain in the 24 hours up to 8am on Tuesday, the heaviest in 38 years, the country's chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz said.

He said a monsoon system would bring continued heavy rains for the next 24 to 48 hours.