Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finally released on Wednesday the final list of contesting candidates for the July 25 general election. 

The list names contestants of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies from all four provinces from every constituency, home addresses, party symbols and party affiliations.

However, from Punjab, the list has not mentioned contestants from Lahore, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan "due to ongoing court cases".

National Assembly candidates — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National Assembly candidates — Punjab

National Assembly candidates — Sindh

National Assembly candidates — Balochistan

Provincial Assembly candidates — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Provincial Assembly candidates — Punjab

Provincial Assembly candidates — Sindh

Provincial Assembly candidates — Balochistan








Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 2 hours ago
Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

Updated 4 hours ago
Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC orders verification of lawyers' degrees from 2005

SC orders verification of lawyers' degrees from 2005

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM