ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finally released on Wednesday the final list of contesting candidates for the July 25 general election.
The list names contestants of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies from all four provinces from every constituency, home addresses, party symbols and party affiliations.
However, from Punjab, the list has not mentioned contestants from Lahore, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan "due to ongoing court cases".
National Assembly candidates — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
National Assembly candidates — Punjab
National Assembly candidates — Sindh
National Assembly candidates — Balochistan
Provincial Assembly candidates — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Provincial Assembly candidates — Punjab
Provincial Assembly candidates — Sindh
Provincial Assembly candidates — Balochistan
Comments