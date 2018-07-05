Can't connect right now! retry
Decision on Nawaz's case should be on legal, not political grounds: Fawad

LAHORE: PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the decision on Nawaz Sharif's case should be on legal, not political grounds. 

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's request to delay the verdict on the Avenfield Properties corruption reference, Chaudhry reiterated his party chief Imran Khan's stance that the request should not be entertained.

"The verdict on Avenfield Properties corruption reference should not be delayed. The justice system cannot wait for a single person and the law should be the same for the rich and poor alike," he said.

He further said that Nawaz wants the decision on the case to be delayed. "The verdict on the case cannot be made in a political way; it should be made in the manner prescribed by the legislature."  

Chaudhry also condemned the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) decision to halt arrests of politicians facing corruption allegations till the General Election 2018. "NAB should not have double standards for politicians," he said.   

The PTI spokesperson also demanded that corruption allegations against Iftikhar Chaudhry and former army chief Ashfaq Pervez Kiyani's brother should be pursued. "Both, Chaudhry and Kiyani's brother should be arrested. Has NAB only been established to probe into corruption allegations against politicians?" he said. 

