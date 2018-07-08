Can't connect right now! retry
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad passes away in London

Afzal Nadeem Dogar

LONDON: Former founding member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Saleem Shehzad, passed away here on Sunday. 

Family sources informed Geo News that he passed away at 3:30am GMT and will be buried in London. 

Shahzad, who was suffering from cancer, was admitted to a London hospital after his condition deteriorated two days ago.

He had been suffering from liver and kidney cancer since 2015, his family confirmed to Geo News on Saturday.

The former MQM leader, who has remained a member of the National Assembly, had been living in London since 1992 — when an operation was launched against the party.

He was wanted by the Karachi police in various cases, including the terrorists' facilitation case against Dr Asim Hussain. 

He returned to the country on February 6, 2017 and was arrested upon his arrival at the Karachi airport from Dubai. He was later released from prison on June 2.

Last year, Shahzad — who was a senior leader in the MQM and a close aide of the party's founder —announced that he was forming his own political party.

He said he would contest the general elections from Karachi’s Orangi Town under the banner of his new political party, and that he would field candidates in different constituencies of the city.

In January this year, he met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and the party "welcomed" him to its fold. 

He later sought court permission to leave the country in order to receive medical treatment abroad. 

