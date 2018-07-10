France eye World Cup final but Belgium have Henry factor

Eden Hazard (centre) trains with his Belgium teammates ahead of the World Cup semi-final against France. Photo: AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: World Cup favourites France, targeting the final in Russia two decades after their 1998 triumph, said Monday one of their greatest players, Thierry Henry, would feel torn as he plotted their downfall from the dugout of opponents Belgium.



The European neighbours meet in Tuesday´s first semi-final in Saint Petersburg for the right to play England or Croatia in Sunday´s showpiece in Moscow.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Henry, who was part of the squad that won the World Cup on home soil 20 years ago, is now assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and eyeing the chinks in France´s armour.

"It will be bizarre to have him up against us," said France striker Olivier Giroud.

"He is a living legend of French football. But of course I would be proud to show ´Titi´ that he has chosen the wrong camp," Giroud added, using Henry´s French nickname.

"He will be feeling divided loyalties tomorrow," France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said.

"He is first and foremost French. But tomorrow, on a professional level, he will be putting all the passion that drives him into the Belgian team."

Belgium, boasting the talents of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku are the only team to have won all their matches in Russia and are the top scorers, with 14 goals.

Confidence is sky-high after they ousted Neymar´s Brazil in the quarter-finals but they will come up against formidable opponents in France as they try to reach a first ever World Cup final.

"They are a great team with a very good generation of players who have been playing together for several years," said Giroud, who plays with Hazard and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea.

"There is a big rivalry between France and Belgium, it´s like a derby match."

Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry is plotting the downfall of France in the World Cup semi-finals. Photo:AFP

Didier Deschamps´ side, with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe up front, struggled for goals in their group matches but have now hit their stride, dominating Uruguay after beating Argentina.

France will start the semi-final in Saint Petersburg as favourites, with an impressive mix of youth and experience allied to tournament nous after they reached the Euro 2016 final.

The one potential weakness for France could be their inexperienced defence.

Belgium´s Thomas Meunier will miss the game after picking up a second yellow card but France will be buoyed by the return of defensive midfielder Blaise Matuidi, after sitting out a suspension of his own.

´Bigger than 1966´

For the fifth time in World Cup history, the semi-finals will be an all-European affair. On each of those occasions the tournament has been hosted in Europe.

In the other last-four clash on Wednesday, England take on Croatia in Moscow.

England boss Gareth Southgate has told his players they can be bigger heroes even than the generation of 1966, which featured Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton.

"I´ve met quite a few of those players and we know exactly how they´re held and perhaps, in the modern era, that would be even crazier," Southgate told British newspapers.

"(With) social media and everything else, the global thing is so much bigger."

England forward Harry Kane has scored six World Cup goals in Russia. Photo:AFP

Captain Harry Kane is the man leading England´s charge in Russia with six goals so far, putting him top in the race for the Golden Boot. Lukaku is on four goals and France´s Griezmann and Mbappe have three each.

Despite Kane´s impressive tally, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has identified Raheem Sterling as England´s danger man in their semi-final.

Sterling was a key part of the Manchester City side that won the Premier League last season but he has been less effective in England´s charge to the last four for the first time since 1990.

"I think Raheem Sterling is an important player because he is fast and dangerous alongside Harry Kane," Dalic said.

Croatia, who boast Real Madrid´s Luka Modric and Barcelona´s Ivan Rakitic in a strong midfield, emerged through extra-time and spot-kicks against Denmark before going through the same ordeal again against Russia in Saturday´s quarter-final.

"Our last three games were different because we played teams with a defensive approach," he said.

"But we are looking forward to a different style of game against England because they like to play attacking football."

Croatia have removed former international player Ognjen Vukojevic from their delegation after he posted a video clip in which current defender Domagoj Vida shouted "Glory to Ukraine!"

That was the slogan of Ukraine´s pro-EU revolution that toppled a Russian-backed president in 2014, and the video clip caused anger in Russia.

FIFA has issued a warning to Vida but will not take any further measures.