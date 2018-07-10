Rahim Yar Khan man reportedly kills woman for rejecting marriage proposal

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man killed a woman out in public in Rahim Yar Khan after she refused his marriage proposal, Geo News reported.



The deceased woman has been identified as Shamim, who worked as a nurse at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

According to police, the suspect Muneer Ahmed is believed to be a relative of the deceased who had wished to marry her.

The closed-circuit television footage of the incident, which occurred Monday night, shows Ahmed chasing Shamim and trying to stop her forcefully on a road in Rahim Yar Khan's Scheme 3 area.

Ahmed's attempt to stop the woman resulted in a tussle between them. At one point, Shamim ran away from him and came in front of a motorcycle, however instead of helping her the motorcycle passengers continued on their path.

Eventually, the suspect assaulted the woman with a knife and left her to bleed to death. He fled from the scene on his motorcycle.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.