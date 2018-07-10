Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 10 2018
By
Aslam Malik

Rahim Yar Khan man reportedly kills woman for rejecting marriage proposal

By
Aslam Malik

Tuesday Jul 10, 2018

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man killed a woman out in public in Rahim Yar Khan after she refused his marriage proposal, Geo News reported. 

The deceased woman has been identified as Shamim, who worked as a nurse at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

According to police, the suspect Muneer Ahmed is believed to be a relative of the deceased who had wished to marry her. 

The closed-circuit television footage of the incident, which occurred Monday night, shows Ahmed chasing Shamim and trying to stop her forcefully on a road in Rahim Yar Khan's Scheme 3 area.

Ahmed's attempt to stop the woman resulted in a tussle between them. At one point, Shamim ran away from him and came in front of a motorcycle, however instead of helping her the motorcycle passengers continued on their path. 

Eventually, the suspect assaulted the woman with a knife and left her to bleed to death. He fled from the scene on his motorcycle.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore minor succumbs to wounds after brutal beating by seminary teacher

Lahore minor succumbs to wounds after brutal beating by seminary teacher

 Updated an hour ago
Battle lines drawn in Sukkur Division

Battle lines drawn in Sukkur Division

 Updated 2 hours ago
NRO was made to end political victimisation, Musharraf tells SC

NRO was made to end political victimisation, Musharraf tells SC

 Updated 2 hours ago
IHC declares construction in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 illegal

IHC declares construction in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 illegal

Updated 3 hours ago
Faisalabad: Can the PML-N hold on to its citadel?’

Faisalabad: Can the PML-N hold on to its citadel?’

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP govt officers to donate three-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams

KP govt officers to donate three-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM