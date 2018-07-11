Independents overshadow party candidates in electoral race

In this file photo taken on June 28, 2018 Pakistani motorists drive along a road with posters of candidates taking part in the forthcoming general elections, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Independent candidates are dominating the parliamentary seats nomination for the upcoming general election, according to the documents released by Election Commission of Pakistan.

A total of 11, 855 candidates are contesting for 849 seats of provincial and national assemblies, of which more than 6,000 candidates are independent while political parties have fielded more than 5,500 candidates for the polls.

Moreover, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf fielded the highest number of candidates for the elections. The party has issued tickets to 769 candidates.

The PTI is followed by Pakistan Peoples Party, which has fielded 642, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which has fielded 639 candidates.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal has issued tickets to 583 candidates, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek to 240, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan to 556, Tehreek Labbaik Islam to 100, Jamiat Ulema Islam (Nazriati- Ideological) to 25, JUI-Noorani to 25, and JUI-S to 26.

Interestingly, the Pak Sarzameen Party has fielded more candidates than Muttahida Qaumi Movement. PSP has issued tickets to 148 candidates while MQM to 94.

Awami National Party is fielding 187 candidates, Balochistan Awami Party 64, National Party 57, Balochistan National Party Awami 32, Grand Democratic Alliance 114, Qaumi Watan Party 68, All Pakistan Muslim League 154, Justice and Democratic Party 39, and PTI Ideological 35.

On the other hand, PTI-Gulalai has issued tickets to nine candidates.

The General Election 2018 are scheduled to be held on July 25.

On Tuesday, military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor had informed the media that the army will be assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan in the conduct of polls from a security perspective.

He informed further that more than 370,000 troops, including recently retired reservists, will take part in security duties.

Moreover, the army spokesperson said that two troops will be deployed inside the polling stations and as many outside in the over-85,000 polling stations across the country.