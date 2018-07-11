Won’t tolerate any hurdles in rooting out corruption: NAB chairman

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau will not tolerate any hurdles in its commitment to root out corruption, its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday.



Addressing an event here earlier today, the bureau chief said it is time to unite against corruption and eliminate the menace from the country.

“NAB is performing its duty to root out corruption in a transparent manner. [The bureau] has no need to interfere in politics or elections, it has no need to carry out vengeful activities [against anyone].”

Iqbal dismissed the allegations against the anti-graft body as “baseless” and said the bureau receives approximately 250 complaints against corruption every day.

“Accountability will be from the top, and it will be indiscriminate. No obstacles will be tolerated in our [mission] to eliminate the cancer of corruption,” he continued.

Billions of rupees had been looted from the country and stowed away abroad, the chairman lamented, adding that the accountability bureau was doing its best to bring stolen wealth back to Pakistan.

He pointed out that NAB has not taken any measures that could hurt the economy.

The bureau chief further vowed that an inquiry will be initiated against two top Balochistan ministers after the July 25 polls.