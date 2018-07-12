PPP aware of rigging, candidates' intimidation reports: party's election cell

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its electoral hopefuls "won’t succumb to such tactics" that, earlier reports had suggested, were being made to intimidate candidates ahead of a July 25 election, the party's election-specific wing said in a statement issued Wednesday.

In a statement signed by Senator Taj Haider, the in-charge of the PPP's Central Election Cell, the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party said it was "receiving various reports on pre-poll rigging and intimidation of party workers and candidates.



"The party has already received specific written complaints on such instances, along with circumstantial evidence.

"We are confident that our candidates who have a long history of democratic struggle won’t succumb to such tactics.

"All such complaints should immediately be brought to the attention of the party’s Central Election Cell for necessary actions," it added.



Earlier, on Wednesday, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman had said two suspicious cars had been following her since the past two days.

Speaking in the Senate, Rehman warned that if her surveillance was not stopped, she would provide the registration numbers of those vehicles to authorities. She also lamented that neither there was security during this election nor equal chances.

She said: "Should questions not be raised over the atmosphere in which the elections are being held?

"We do not want to carry any more bodies."

The PPP senator said that she was not being provided security, noting that ensuring transparency in elections was a responsibility of the state.