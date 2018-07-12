Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP declares July 25 public holiday

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jul 12, 2018

General Election 2018: ECP declares July 25 public holiday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared July 25 a public holiday in the country to enable voters to exercise their right to vote conveniently in the General Election 2018.

Security arrangements reviewed in light of upcoming election

NACTA coordinator discusses threat alerts issued to relevant authorities about possible terrorist incidents during the upcoming polls

The polls are set to take place on Wednesday from 8am to 6pm throughout the country. Sources said this is the first time the polling duration has been extended across the board in the country's electoral history.

The polling time will be extended only in a situation of extreme emergency on the day of the election, the ECP had noted. 

