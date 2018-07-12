Haroon Bilour's wife to contest election from PK-78 Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Haroon Bilour's wife Thursday announced contesting the forthcoming election from PK-78 Peshawar, the same constituency her husband had also been contesting the polls from.



Haroon was among 20 other martyrs after a suicide bomber detonated himself at a corner meeting of Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar late Tuesday. Two of 65 injured of the attack succumbed to their wounds earlier today, taking the death toll to 22.

Haroon was son of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, a senior ANP figure who, himself, was martyred in a suicide blast back in 2012.

Speaking to Geo News, Haroon's son confirmed that his mother would be contesting the election from his father's constituency PK-78 Peshawar.

"Our morale is high," said Danial Bilour.

Haroon Bilour’s wife is the daughter of former minister of Sindh Irfanullah Marwat, and granddaughter of former President of Pakistan, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan.



Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar and offered condolences to Bilour family.

According to the army's media wing, the army chief, while talking to the family members, said “[the] Bilour family has stood firm in [the] war against terrorism with great sacrifices during [the] national effort. We have come a long way in our challenging journey to peace and [the] destination isn’t far Inshallah”.

The prime minister also met the Bilour family at their residence and offered condolences.