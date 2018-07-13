Six tourists drown in Murree drain

MURREE: At least six tourists lost their lives after they drowned in a drain in Murree late Thursday evening.



The youngsters had come to Sorasi area of New Murree, riding on eight motorbikes.

On their way back late Thursday, the tourists attempted to cross Malach bridge despite heavy rain and flow of water, and were subsequently swept away into the drain.

According to rescue sources, seven tourists were rescued and three bodies recovered from the drain yesterday.

Rescue members recovered three more bodies early Friday, they informed Geo News.

At least one of the rescued persons was said to be in critical condition. The deceased and survivors hailed from Rawalpindi.

Last month, at least 17 people of a family drowned off Gadani beach in Balochistan.



According to rescue officials, the bodies of four women were recovered while 11 people were rescued on June 22. Bodies of two missing minors were recovered the next day.

The family hailed from Karachi's Lyari area and had gone to Gadani on a picnic.



In a similar incident in June, two young men drowned at Karachi's Sandspit beach.

The drowned youth — residents of North Nazimabad — were identified as Osama, 22, and Faraz, 19, the police said.

The two, along with five other friends, had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.