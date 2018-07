Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A search operation in the city's Keamari culminated in no arrests Saturday night as law enforcement agencies (LEAs) combed through a local neighbourhood, Geo News reported.

Suspected criminals were being searched during a raid carried out by police and other LEAs in Keamari's Gulshan-e-Sikandar area, Arif Aziz, a local superintendent of police (SP), said.



The operation was conducted to arrest criminals, Aziz added.