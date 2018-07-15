Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 15 2018
Hussain Nawaz laments father denied 'basic rights' in jail

Sunday Jul 15, 2018

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hussain Nawaz, has said his father has been denied “basic rights” in Adiala jail.

“I am told that my father was not given a bed to sleep on and the bathroom was extremely dirty probably not cleaned for ages,” Nawaz’s elder son tweeted.

“There’s no precedence of treating people’s representatives with dignity in this country but these are basic rights withdrawal of which constitutes torture,” he added.

Last night, Nawaz's mother Begum Shamim along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and Nawaz's doctor visited the former premier and Maryam in jail. 

The former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield Apartments reference, were arrested Friday night upon their arrival in Lahore and were subsequently taken to Islamabad in a chartered flight. The father-daughter duo were then separated and taken from the Islamabad International Airport in two convoys to the Central Jail in Adiala, Rawalpindi.

Nawaz has been allotted 'B' class category, while Maryam has declined better facilities in jail.

According to the jail manual, an inmate has facilities including television, newspapers, bed, attach bathroom, fan and a servant in the 'B' class category.

Nawaz allotted 'B' class category, Maryam to remain in Adiala prison

Nawaz and Maryam were shifted to Adiala following their arrest on Friday

Maryam was shifted to the women’s cell, where she declined to request for provision of 'B' class to her.

In a letter released by her social media team, Maryam said she declined better facilities at the Adiala jail. The letter stated that Maryam had been asked to submit an application to the jail superintendent for better facilities.

However, Maryam in the letter said that she refused this and did not make the decision under anyone’s pressure.

Maryam, Safdar's appeals to be filed on Monday: sources

Maryam and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan's appeals against the verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference will be filed on July 16, sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News.

An accountability court last week sentenced Maryam, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to eight years in prison with a £2-million fine (Rs335-million), and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar to a year in prison. Nawaz himself was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped with a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion). 

