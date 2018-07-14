Nawaz allotted 'B' class category, Maryam to remain in Adiala prison

RAWALPINDI: Former premier Nawaz Sharif has been allotted 'B' class category, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz has declined better facilities in Adiala prison.

According to the jail manual, an inmate has facilities including television, newspapers, bed, attach bathroom, fan and a servant in the 'B' class category.

Maryam was shifted to women cell, where she declined to request for provision of 'B' class to her.

In a letter released by her social media team, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam said she declined better facilities at the Adiala Jail. The letter posted on social media stated that Maryam had been asked to submit an application to the jail superintendent for better facilities. In the letter, Maryam writes that she refused this and did not make the decision under anyone’s pressure.

The former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield Apartments reference, were arrested Friday night upon their arrival in Lahore and were subsequently taken to Islamabad in a chartered flight.

The father-daughter duo were then separated and taken from the Islamabad International Airport in two convoys to the Central Jail in Adiala, Rawalpindi.

It was then decided to keep Maryam in Adiala Jail and not in Sihala rest house as suggested earlier, sources said.

A notification issued by the Islamabad administration shortly after Nawaz and Maryam were taken to Adiala Jail had declared the rest house at the Sihala Police Training College in the capital as a sub-jail to keep the two figures, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sources then said that only Maryam would be moved to the rest house. However, later sources claimed that the authorities have decided to keep the two at Adiala Jail for now.

Maryam is being kept at the women’s cell in Adiala Jail, the sources said.

Last night, police officials at Adiala Jail conducted the medical examination of Nawaz and Maryam and declared them fit.

Cabinet sub-committee holds meeting on placing Nawaz, Maryam on ECL



The cabinet sub-committee held a meeting on the matter pertaining to placing Nawaz and Maryam's names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Caretaker interior minister Azam Khan chaired the meeting.

The sub-committee forwarded the request to put Nawaz and Maryam on ECL to caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk.

"Cabinet to approve request during the next meeting," Khan said.



Trial of remaining NAB references to take place in Adiala Jail

The trial of two remaining National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against the Sharif family will take place in Adiala Jail, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice late Friday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (b) of section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (XVIII of 1999), the federal government is please to specify the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, to be the place where the Accountability Court-I, Islamabad shall sit for trial of References No. 18/2017 and 19/2017 against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others,” the notification read.

The remaining cases pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, and offshore companies, including Flagship Investment Limited.



Maryam, Safdar's appeals to be filed on Monday: sources

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan's appeals against the verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference will be filed on July 16, sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News on Saturday.

An accountability court last week sentenced Maryam, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to eight years in prison with a £2-million fine (Rs335-million), and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar to a year in prison. Nawaz himself was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped with a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion).